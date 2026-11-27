The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the rules governing the classification of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, and explosives during martial law. The changes are intended to streamline bureaucratic procedures and expedite the delivery of new defense equipment to the Armed Forces.

The Ministry of Defense initiated the relevant amendments to three government resolutions. Previously, separate approvals, re-verification of test results, and the preparation of duplicate documents could delay the certification process.

This placed an additional burden on manufacturers and the government as the contracting authority, especially given the Ukrainian military’s growing need for new weapons and equipment.

The updated rules are intended to simplify procedures, shorten decision-making times, and make the requirements for manufacturers clearer. The changes apply to Ukrainian-made tactical drones and electronic warfare systems, as well as explosive materials.

From now on, an unmanned system can be codified based on the manufacturer’s documentation without first determining the need for a specific model.

To do so, it is no longer necessary to obtain a notification from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the relevant command regarding the need for such a drone.

A simplified procedure has been introduced for the codification of electronic warfare equipment based on the results of joint inter-agency tests.

If the relevant report confirms that the system’s specifications and configuration meet the technical requirements, the Ministry of Defense will carry out codification based on this report and the documents specified in the procedure.

In such cases, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will not conduct an additional verification of compliance with technical requirements. It is also prohibited to request additional documents from the manufacturer.

A separate list of documents has been established for electronic warfare (EW) equipment undergoing codification without joint inter-agency testing. The manufacturer must submit the following to the Ministry of Defense:

information on the system’s specifications;

technical specifications;

a test program and methodologies;

a factory test report and protocols.

Documents may be submitted by mail or email. Under this procedure, the prototype must meet the technical requirements of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

The government has set specific deadlines for the approval of new defense product samples:

10 days —for the codification of electronic warfare (EW) equipment based on the results of joint inter-agency tests. The period begins on the date the report and required documents are received;

10 business days—for the codification of unmanned aerial vehicles based on the manufacturer’s documentation. The count begins upon receipt of the documents by the Ministry of Defense.

Verification of the equipment’s specifications and test results remains mandatory. At the same time, the manufacturer will be responsible for the accuracy of the information in the documents for the electronic warfare equipment.

After the unmanned system or electronic warfare (EW) device has been codified, the Ministry of Defense will forward the relevant information to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for inclusion of the model in the service regulations and equipment lists.

The changes also introduce a new procedure for handling technical specifications for explosive substances. The Ministry of Defense will no longer register such documents independently: the manufacturer will approve them and then submit them for registration and inclusion in the main repository of Ukraine’s technical specifications and the “Technical Specifications of Ukraine” electronic database.

At the same time, confirmation of safety and performance characteristics through demonstration tests, as well as the Ministry of Defense’s conclusion regarding the adequacy of such tests, remain mandatory conditions for codification.

The ten-day codification period will be counted from the date the Ministry of Defense receives the technical specifications approved by the manufacturer and entered into the relevant fund and electronic database.

During martial law, technical specifications for defense products are developed and approved by the manufacturer itself. They are entered into the database and electronic registry by a state-owned enterprise under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine.

There is no need to coordinate the technical specifications with the Ministry of Defense or other government agencies.

In addition, for the codification of ammunition, a separate review of technical specifications by the government procurer has been eliminated. This should further reduce the time required to process defense products for the needs of the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Recently, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified the “Bebradrone” tactical drone, developed by the Ukrainian company BlueBird Tech. It can now be officially supplied to the Defense Forces and procured using state funds. According to its stated specifications, the drone can operate at a range of up to 45 km and carry a payload of up to 7.5 kg.

In the first eight months of 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense standardized and approved the supply of 1,526 new models of weapons and military equipment. Nearly 91% of them were manufactured by Ukrainian producers, including various types of unmanned systems.

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