The Minister of Education signed an order appointing Valery Kopiyka as rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for a five-year term.

He will officially assume his duties on Monday, November 9.

“The order has been signed. Starting Monday, I will officially assume the duties of rector of our university. There is a lot of work ahead,” Kopiika said on Facebook.

He also noted that he plans to gradually implement the university’s development plan, which was developed in collaboration with representatives of the academic community.

Kopiyka won the rector election on October 27, receiving 51.74% of the vote. Previously, from April to September 2026, he served as acting rector.

Source: Valerii Kopiika (Facebook)

Valery Kopiyka, Chair of the Academic Council, won the election for rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, which took place on October 27, 2026. He secured victory in the first round, receiving 51.74% of the vote.

Tetyana Kaganovska will remain rector of V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University for another five years. She won the rector election held at the university.

In the 2026 ranking of Ukrainian universities, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv once again topped the list.

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