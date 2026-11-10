The Verkhovna Rada passed a law to combat bribery of foreign officials

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted, in the second reading and as a whole, Bill No. 15056, which ensures the implementation of the provisions of the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.

The decision was adopted during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, November 10. A total of 247 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill; no one voted against it, and 10 abstained.

The document is intended to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with the provisions of the international convention. In particular, it stipulates that criminal liability will apply to the bribery of any foreign public officials, as well as members of international parliamentary assemblies.

To implement these provisions, parliament amended the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the Law “On Preventing Corruption.”

Specifically, the law provides for:

aligning the definition of the term “official of a foreign state” with the terminology of the international Convention;

the unification of provisions regarding the application of criminal law measures to the legal successors of legal entities;

the possibility of appealing, through the appellate process, a ruling by an investigating judge regarding the imposition or refusal to impose restrictions on the activities of a legal entity during a pretrial investigation.

Separately, the document establishes the obligation of authorized representatives of legal entities to take measures to prevent corruption.

This refers to individuals who, in accordance with the law, the company’s founding documents, a contract, instructions, or other oral or written authorizations, have the right to act on behalf of a legal entity or represent its interests.

Thus, the law establishes the obligation of such representatives to take measures to prevent corruption-related offenses.

As a reminder, on May 26, the Verkhovna Rada supported Bill No. 15056 in its first reading.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill providing for the imposition of VAT on goods purchased from foreign online stores. The tax is planned to be levied on purchases regardless of their value, though an exception is provided for.

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the revised bill amending the Tax and Customs Codes. The proposed changes could affect Ukrainians’ purchases on popular online platforms.

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