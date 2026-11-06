Snow and cold weather are expected in Ukraine this weekend: weather forecast for November 7–8

No warming is forecast for Ukraine on November 7 and 8. Cold weather will persist in most regions, while severe frost and snow are expected in some areas.

On Saturday, November 7, Ukraine will be cloudy with some sunny intervals. Light snow is forecast overnight—except in the west—as well as during the day in the central, southern, and eastern regions. In the south and east of the country, there will be a mix of snow and rain. In the northern, central, and eastern regions, there will be patchy black ice on the roads at night and in the morning.

On November 7, winds are expected to be from the northwest and north at 5–10 m/s; in the southern part of the country during the day, gusts of 15–18 m/s are expected in some areas. Overnight temperatures will range from 2°C above freezing to 3°C below freezing, and in the western regions, from 1–6°C below freezing. During the day, temperatures in Ukraine will rise only to 0–6°C above freezing.

On Sunday, November 8, most of Ukraine will be mostly dry. Daytime temperatures are forecast to range from 4 to 6°C above freezing, with nighttime lows of up to 3°C below freezing. In the western regions and in the south, the sun may break through the clouds during the day.

Forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center provided more details about the weekend weather.

October 2026 was the warmest on record in Ukraine.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to forecasters.

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