The Military Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police and the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Central Region, dismantled a scheme involving the supply of substandard personal protective equipment to the Defense Forces. In Kyiv, the head of a research center at one of the country’s top military educational institutions was detained for falsifying expert examination results in exchange for improper benefits.

According to the investigation, the official, in exchange for monetary compensation, forged the conclusions of expert examinations and approved products from private manufacturers that did not meet established standards for military equipment. This involved batches of body armor, helmets, ballistic goggles, and other protective gear. The contractors subsequently used the falsified documents to confirm compliance with the terms of government contracts for the supply of equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials uncovered the illegal activity in advance and detained the head of the research center along with a representative of the manufacturing company in a car while a portion of the bribe was being handed over. During searches of the suspects’ residences and vehicles, cash and draft documentation containing evidence of the criminal scheme were seized.

The detainees have been notified that they are suspected of receiving and providing unlawful benefits to a public official, committed by a group of individuals acting in concert. The court ordered both suspects to be held in pretrial detention; they face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: SBU.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of Ukrpatent to 10 years in prison for embezzling 296 million hryvnias on bulletproof vests.

In November 2022, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) reported that it had exposed the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, officials of the state-owned enterprise Ukrpatent, and the head of a charitable organization for embezzling 250 million hryvnias in state funds. The money was transferred to volunteer accounts ostensibly to purchase body armor for the military, but was in fact embezzled by officials.

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