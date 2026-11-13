Losses to Ukrainian businesses due to the war could reach $8 billion

Direct losses to Ukrainian businesses due to Russian attacks in 2026 could reach $8 billion. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this statement following a conversation with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s Managing Director for Operations. The parties discussed war risk insurance, the creation of a special fund, and the mobilization of international aid for Ukrainian enterprises.

Russian attacks on businesses and infrastructure continue to inflict significant damage on the Ukrainian economy. Production facilities, warehouses, and energy and transportation infrastructure are coming under fire. This disrupts companies’ operations, poses risks to employees, and forces business owners to spend additional funds on recovery.

According to government estimates, direct business losses by the end of 2026 could reach up to $8 billion. Koretskyy reported this on his Telegram channel following a meeting with a World Bank representative. “Russia is intensifying its attacks on our businesses and infrastructure, causing significant damage to the economy. Ukraine’s resilience depends on our Armed Forces and the ability of businesses to operate, preserve jobs, and pay taxes,” the prime minister wrote.

He emphasized that supporting businesses during the war remains one of the government’s priorities. According to Koretsky, businesses must continue to operate even amid constant threats, as jobs, tax revenues, and the country’s economic stability depend on it.

How the government plans to protect businesses

One of the main topics of the meeting was the creation of a War Risk Insurance Fund. The government is working on a mechanism designed to help businesses obtain more affordable insurance and partial compensation for losses in the event of damage to or destruction of property due to hostilities. The goal is to enable companies to protect their assets from the consequences of Russian attacks and to have more opportunities to resume operations. Such support is particularly important for businesses operating near combat zones or in areas that are regularly subjected to shelling.

According to Koretsky, during his conversation with Anna Bjerde, the parties discussed various options for financing the future fund. In particular, they discussed the possibility of involving international financial institutions and the insurance market. “We discussed the possibilities of financing it through various instruments. We will continue to work with the World Bank on an effective model involving international financial institutions and the insurance market,” the prime minister said.

He did not specify the exact amount of funding or the timeline for launching the fund. Currently, the government and international partners are working on a model that will determine exactly how businesses will be able to receive insurance coverage and compensation.

What Was Discussed with the World Bank

A separate topic of the meeting was the SPUR 2.0 program and the possibility of attracting new donors to increase financial support for Ukraine. Koretskyi noted that the previous program had yielded good results. At the same time, he did not provide specific metrics on its effectiveness nor specify how much funding they plan to raise during the next phase.

Expanding the program should help Ukraine secure additional resources to support the economy and the private sector. The participation of international partners is also crucial for launching war risk insurance mechanisms, as such programs require significant funding and cooperation between the government and insurance companies.

The government plans to continue working with the World Bank on these initiatives. The main goal is to create a system that will help Ukrainian businesses operate during the war, recover more quickly after attacks, and maintain the ability to expand production. Koretskyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that Ukraine needs to strengthen penalties for evading military service and desertion. According to him, the Ministry of Defense is already finalizing a draft bill on this matter. At the same time, the government is working on new rules for mobilization and reserving workers.

Heating has already been turned on at 87% of heat supply facilities and district heating companies in Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi reported. According to him, delays in providing heat to certain communities stem from two main reasons. In some cases, repair work is still ongoing; in others, the start of the heating season is being postponed for security reasons, to avoid attracting the attention of Russian military forces.

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