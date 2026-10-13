Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, as of mid-October 2026, the level of implementation of resilience plans in the capital is lower than in most regions of the country, including border and frontline regions.

In light of this, the head of state has begun consultations with representatives of the security sector, local government, and the business community regarding the implementation of urgent security and management measures.

The main goal of the upcoming decisions is to accelerate the implementation of Kyiv’s resilience plan, strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure and energy facilities, and rationally adjust the algorithms for managing the capital.

Source: Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada summoned Klitschko to report on the situation in Kyiv.

Following his summons to the Rada, Klitschko spoke out about pressure being exerted on local government.

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