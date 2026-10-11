Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed joint steps to ensure security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The head of state thanked the Polish prime minister for his support and understanding of the security situation, as well as the threats facing Ukraine.

“No one and nothing will break Ukraine and its president in the fight against Russian aggression. I assured him that he can count on the full solidarity of Poland and Europe with the Ukrainian people,” the Polish prime minister wrote on social media platform X.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk discussed what specifically could strengthen Ukraine’s position and its ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The President outlined Ukraine’s defense needs. The head of state emphasized that Russian shelling and destabilizing activities by the Russian Federation have increased significantly.

“Poland’s position is strong, and it is essential that we work together to ensure security. We are also coordinating our diplomatic efforts ahead of EU-level meetings in Brussels,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the American leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, Russia’s invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

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