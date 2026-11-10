A complaint was filed against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding his use of the Russian language during an interview with the American television network ABC. However, the Office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language did not initiate an investigation into the head of state.

The incident in question took place in late October 2026, when the Ukrainian president was being interviewed by ABC News. During the conversation, Zelenskyy asked his team how to translate a word into English, but he addressed his staff in Russian. Since, according to the provisions of Article 9 of the language law, the President of Ukraine must use only the Ukrainian language while performing his official duties, someone filed an official complaint against the president.

This complaint was registered on October 26, 2026, and it was the only complaint of its kind filed against the president between 2022 and 2026. However, in response to a request from journalists, the Ombudsman’s Office stated that no inquiries or letters had been sent to the Office of the President, and no decisions to launch an investigation had been made.

Source: “Ukrainian News” publication.

Earlier, Broadcasting Ombudswoman Olena Ivanovska reported that for using the Russian language while communicating with residents of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, the head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, will pay a fine, ranging from 3,400 to 6,800 hryvnias.

Teachers who use Russian during the educational process may receive a warning or an administrative fine ranging from 3,400 to 5,100 hryvnias. This was reported on October 28 by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

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