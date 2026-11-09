Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to Turkey over the explosion at the steel mill

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to Turkey following the deaths and injuries caused by the tragedy at a steel mill, where at least 16 people were killed in an explosion.

“A terrible tragedy at a steel mill in Turkey has claimed lives and left many injured. Every life lost is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to all those who have lost family members and loved ones, to President Erdogan, and to the entire Turkish people,” the head of state said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

This was reported in the President’s post on X.

On November 9, a powerful explosion occurred at the HABAŞ steel plant in the Aliağa district of Izmir Province, Turkey. Following the explosion, a massive fire broke out at the plant, and a thick column of smoke rose above the facility.

The death toll from the November 9 explosion at the HABAŞ steel plant has risen to 16. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made this announcement following a Cabinet meeting. According to the company, the explosion occurred during routine maintenance work on one of the electric arc furnaces. The fire was brought under control and extinguished, but search and rescue operations are still ongoing on the plant’s premises.

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