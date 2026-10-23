Zelenskyy stated that Starlink's speed in Ukraine remains limited

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Starlink and Starshell services have not yet been restored, and that the delivery of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic attacks has been delayed.

The head of state made this statement during an online meeting with the Hudson Institute.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is still awaiting the interceptors, the delivery of which had already been agreed upon. He expressed hope that the missiles are already on their way.

“This is a truly serious problem for us, as Russian attacks occur practically every day and are massive,” the president emphasized.

Source: Suspilne.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump had called Musk to demand that he lift the Starlink restrictions on Ukraine.

Prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had nothing to do with restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

Musk himself claimed that he had nothing to do with it either—arguing that Starshield belongs to the U.S. government and is under its control, and that decisions regarding restrictions on the system’s use are made by the U.S. military and the U.S. president.

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