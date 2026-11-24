President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working on a systematic solution that will help protect cities and communities from Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs). He made these remarks on November 24 in Chop during a meeting with community leaders at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. At the same time, the president acknowledged that the situation along the border remains challenging due to Russia’s dense air defense network.

According to Zelenskyy, work on a solution to counter KABs is ongoing. The president hopes that Ukraine will be able to find a practical way to counter such strikes and protect populated areas, particularly Sumy. “A comprehensive solution to combat KABs is in the works. I think we’ll be able to achieve the right practical result. It’s important to us that KABs don’t strike either Sumy or other communities,” said the head of state.

At the same time, he drew attention to the complexity of the situation near the border with Russia. According to him, Russian troops have deployed numerous air defense systems there. Because of this, Ukrainian aircraft cannot safely approach the front lines. In particular, Zelenskyy explained that even Swedish Gripen fighter jets would be unable to operate effectively under such conditions without putting the aircraft and pilots at risk. He emphasized that Ukraine cannot afford to lose aircraft or personnel. “Because the ‘Russians’ have many air defense systems close to our country’s borders, our aircraft cannot approach the front lines, as we would lose both pilots and aircraft. These are indeed challenges. But I think we’ll find solutions to all of them,” the president assured.

Thus, the search for a way to counter Russian air defense systems continues, but the use of aircraft near the border is limited by the threat posed by Russian air defense. Zelenskyy did not specify exactly what solution is being considered or when it might be implemented.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s voluntary relinquishment of the Donbas would not ensure peace even with security guarantees, but would only prompt Russia to make new territorial demands.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minsk Agreements did not provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and failed to stop Russian aggression. According to him, concessions regarding Crimea only encouraged Russia to further occupy Ukrainian territories.

Read us on