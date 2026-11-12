Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, but the situation there is extremely difficult. Russian troops are attempting to infiltrate the city, build up their forces, and bypass it in order to encircle Ukrainian Defense Forces units. This was reported by DeepState analysts in light of Vladimir Putin’s proposal to carry out a so-called “humanitarian mission” in the city.

Fighting for Kostiantynivka continues. Russian forces have not ceased their attempts to advance into the city and capture it, but Ukrainian defenders are putting up resistance and trying to prevent an occupation.

Analysts note that the enemy is using infiltration tactics—attempting to penetrate the city in small groups. At the same time, the Russians are amassing forces for further assaults. “As of today, the situation in the city is extremely difficult, as active fighting is taking place there. The enemy is conducting infiltration operations and attempting to build up its forces for an occupation, but Ukrainian troops are repelling these attempts and making every effort to hold the town,” DeepState reported.

At the same time, Russian troops are attempting to bypass Kostiantynivka and create conditions to encircle the Ukrainian units defending the city. According to analysts, the defense forces are also trying to prevent such a scenario from unfolding.

DeepState’s Response to Putin’s Proposal

Separately, DeepState commented on Vladimir Putin’s statement regarding the possibility of organizing a “humanitarian mission” in Kostiantynivka, following the example of the occupied town of Oleshky. Analysts believe that under such conditions, it is impossible to talk about humanitarian aid to the city without a cessation of Russian attacks. In their view, the real step toward alleviating the plight of civilians and military personnel should be the cessation of assaults and shelling that are destroying Kostiantynivka.

“The best humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka would be for the Muscovites to cease their assaults and stop the complete destruction of the city caused by the shelling they carry out because they are unable to capture the town,” the report states.

DeepState also cautioned that the Russian dictator’s proposal should not be interpreted as Moscow’s willingness to help the city. Analysts believe that the Kremlin may be attempting to exploit the humanitarian issue for its own interests on the battlefield. “All other attempts are mere hypocrisy that Putin uses as a cover to exploit the situation for his own advantage on the battlefield. Under no circumstances should this be agreed to,” the project emphasized.

According to data from the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, previously cited by Ukrainian media, more than 2,000 civilians remain in Kostiantynivka. The evacuation of people is complicated by combat operations and constant shelling. This information comes from the DeepState monitoring project.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Over the past day, 167 combat clashes took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The highest level of enemy activity was observed in the Kostiantynivka sector, while the intensity of attacks decreased in the Pokrovsk sector.

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