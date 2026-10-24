In Kyiv, the fifth air raid alert of the day lasted 37 minutes. It was declared at 6:54 p.m. following a warning from the Air Force about a jet-powered drone moving from the north toward the capital.

A yellow alert level was declared in the city. The all-clear signal sounded at 7:31 p.m., after which residents were able to leave their shelters.

How Air Raid Alerts Now Work in Kyiv

The procedure for alerting the public to air threats has changed in Kyiv. As of September 6, 2026, a differentiated alert system has been in effect in the capital: instead of a single universal signal, residents can receive notifications about a specific type of threat—drone, massive drone swarm, missile, or missile-drone combination.

Yellow Level – Drone Threat

This level is declared when a threat involving drones is detected in the capital. The alert warns of a drone threat and advises residents to take shelter.

Red Level – Heightened Air Threat

Indicates a massive drone, missile, or missile-and-drone threat. This alert signifies the highest level of danger and requires residents to remain in shelters until the official all-clear is given.

What to Do During an Air Raid Alert

Once an air raid siren sounds, proceed to a shelter as quickly as possible. If reaching a shelter is impossible, go to a room without windows and follow the “two-wall rule.”

Do not stay near windows, in open areas, or in a car. It is recommended to leave the shelter only after an official announcement that the air raid alert has been lifted.

Air Raid Alert Map:

You can monitor the current situation and air raid alerts on Ukraine’s official air raid alert map.









Kyiv issued its eighth air raid alert of the day; the danger lasted 6 minutes.

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As a reminder, debris from a Russian drone caused a fire in a five-story building in Kyiv.

Following Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv, an educational institution was hit.

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