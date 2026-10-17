Russian occupation forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast. The changes were recorded near Matyashiv and Svitly, which are located in the Pokrovsk district of the region. “The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Matyashieve and Svitle,” the project’s statement reads. Matyashieve is a village in the Kryvyi Rih rural community of the Pokrovsk district. Svitle is a settlement in the Dobropillia urban community of the same district.

DeepState tracks changes along the front line and marks them on an interactive map. However, the project’s update does not specify exactly how far Russian troops have advanced or which positions have changed. The situation on the front lines remains dynamic. Data on changes along the line of contact may be updated as new information becomes available. This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project on its Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, on October 16, there were 238 combat engagements on the front lines in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military repelled the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops attempted to advance near several settlements at once. Fighting also continued in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna, Kostiantynivka, and other directions.

On the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 strike drones. Despite the successful work of the air defense forces, dozens of hits were recorded.

On Friday, October 16, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,950 soldiers on the front lines. Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 1,562,970.