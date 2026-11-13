DeepState refuted Putin's claims regarding the occupation of Kostiantynivka

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

According to them, the Kremlin’s attempts to declare a so-called humanitarian mission are a manipulation aimed at gaining a military advantage.

What is happening in Kostiantynivka?

Analysts have noted that the situation in the city remains extremely complex. Russian forces are attempting to infiltrate Kostiantynivka and build up their forces for a further offensive. Ukrainian defenders are repelling these attempts and continue to hold their positions.

At the same time, the enemy is trying to bypass the town and encircle the Ukrainian forces stationed there. Ukrainian defense forces are working to prevent this.

The situation on the front lines near Kostiantynivka / Screenshot from the DeepState map

Putin declared the need for a “humanitarian mission” in Kostiantynivka



Analysts made this statement after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed conducting a so-called humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka, following the example of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian army currently allegedly controls Kostiantynivka and is allegedly ready to ensure the safety of a humanitarian mission in the city.



According to him, Russian troops will need five days to clear the area near Kostiantynivka of mines. At the same time, he stated that the Ukrainian side must also ensure security if it considers the city to be under its control.



DeepState emphasized that the best humanitarian mission for Kostiantynivka would be to stop the Russian assaults and shelling that are destroying the city.

Analysts believe that Putin’s proposal is an attempt to exploit the situation for his own military interests. Therefore, they say, such initiatives must not be accepted.

The battle for Kostiantynivka continues.



This was reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project.

As a reminder, there were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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