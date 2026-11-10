Scientists at the Kurchatov Institute, a national research center, have launched a large-scale screening study of primates aged 18 to over 30 to study the aging process. This was announced by the president of the research institution, Putin’s ally Mikhail Kovalchuk, during a genomics forum in Moscow.

The institute’s breeding facilities house more than 7,000 monkeys of 22 species, and the comprehensive biochemical and structural analysis of the animals’ blood vessels and brains is viewed as the foundation for developing methods to extend human lifespan. As part of the project, the institute, in collaboration with the Scientific Center for Surgery, has created a biobank of primate blood samples for further gerontological research, for which significant funding has been allocated in the Russian budget.

Mikhail Kovalchuk is considered a longtime confidant of 74-year-old Putin, dating back to the gangster-ridden 1990s, and serves as his unofficial advisor on scientific matters. His brother, billionaire Yuri Kovalchuk, is part of the president’s inner circle. Putin has shown great interest in the topic of longevity. In September 2025, during his visit to China, journalists learned that Putin had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about extending human life to 150 years.

Source: TASS news agency.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to extend his life as long as possible using experimental medical technologies and hopes to become the first patient to receive a transplant of artificially grown organs. At the Kremlin’s behest, a large-scale scientific program on bioprinting of living tissues and xenotransplantation has been launched in Russia.

Russia has announced ambitious plans in the field of longevity and the development of anti-aging treatments. According to the British publication Daily Star, the state program—which is reportedly budgeted at approximately $28 billion—is linked to research on gene therapy, tissue bioprinting, and other experimental technologies. Vladimir Putin’s daughter, Maria Vorontsova, stated that Russia has a chance to be the first to create an anti-aging pill, but experts consider such predictions premature.

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