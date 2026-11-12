Photo: Six communities in the Zhytomyr region came under attack by Russian drones

Over the past day and overnight, Russian troops launched drone attacks on six communities in Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attacks. Residential buildings, farm structures, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

“Over the past day and last night, the Russians launched drone strikes on the territories of the Korosten, Vilshany, Chudniv, Ruzhyn, Berdychiv, and Zhytomyr communities,” the statement said.

One person was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. Three houses and two outbuildings on private properties, as well as energy and transportation infrastructure facilities, were damaged.

Cleanup Efforts

Fires caused by Russian strikes were extinguished by State Emergency Service (SES) rescue workers. The work of emergency services was complicated by the constant threat of follow-up strikes.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Regional State Administration.

A Russian drone attacked the Zhytomyr region—three people were injured.

During the evening of September 29 and the night of September 30, Russian troops struck seven targets in the Zhytomyr, Korosten, and Zviahel communities.

Read us on