Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a seven-week operation in the Sumy region called “Cheburechna.” During this time, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted the Russian troops’ offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory, and eliminated over a hundred occupiers. Another 29 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner.

Operation “Cheburechna” was carried out by fighters from Group 10 of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The combat operation lasted seven weeks and consisted of two phases. Ukrainian special forces operated in a designated area of the Sumy region, where their mission was to halt the advance of Russian troops and prevent them from carrying out their offensive plans.

As a result of the operation, the reconnaissance unit recaptured and cleared 642 hectares of territory. After completing their combat missions, the liberated positions were handed over to other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This allowed Ukrainian troops to consolidate their positions on the captured lines and continue defending this sector.

What losses did Russian troops suffer?

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Ukrainian special forces killed 107 Russian soldiers during the operation. Another 157 occupiers were wounded. In addition, 29 Russian servicemen were taken prisoner. Separately, intelligence reported significant Russian losses in equipment and military infrastructure. In particular, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 61 drone launch sites and control centers. This limited the enemy’s ability to use drones for reconnaissance and attacks in this sector of the front.

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Also, during the operation, 31 artillery systems and 368 vehicles were struck. Among the targets destroyed were 630 shelters and fortifications that Russian forces used to house personnel and equip their positions. Overall, the results of the operation include both personnel losses suffered by the Russian army and the destruction of equipment, drone control systems, and fortifications.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that Operation “Cheburechna” disrupted the Russian troops’ plans in this sector and allowed Ukrainian units to regain control of a significant portion of the Sumy region.

At the same time, the figures released are based on data from Ukrainian military intelligence. There is currently no independent confirmation of all the reported losses suffered by the Russian army. The Main Intelligence Directorate reported on the operation’s results.

Ukrainian forces have recently managed to improve their positions in the Sumy and Donetsk regions and thwart a series of offensive operations by the Russian army. In certain areas, the occupiers attempted to advance but were met with Ukrainian counterattacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 17 settlements in the Sumy region. A 63-year-old man was killed in the shelling, and seven other people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl.

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