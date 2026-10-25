Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, demanded that U.S. President Donald Trump order the Pentagon and the CIA to physically eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian official leveled a series of accusations against the Ukrainian leader, accusing him of ignoring calls for peace talks, continuing Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Russian oil refineries, and demanding financial and military aid.

In his statement, the representative of the Kremlin regime explicitly called on the U.S. administration to “rectify this misunderstanding” with the help of the CIA and the Pentagon.

Source: a post on The Moscow Times’ Telegram channel.

Prior to this, Medvedev called for Europeans and Americans to be rounded up in Russia to be exchanged for the “Rybár” channel’s Z-blogger, who was detained in Montenegro.

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