Following a massive Russian attack, power companies managed to stabilize the electricity supply in most areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, emergency power outages are still in effect in Pavlohrad and parts of the Samara and Synelnykivsk districts.

According to the company, the power situation has gradually returned to normal in most of the region. Currently, hourly power outage schedules are in effect under the direction of Ukrenergo. However, the situation remains difficult in some communities. Emergency power outages continue in Pavlohrad, as well as in parts of the Samara and Synelnykivskyi districts.

DTEK noted that it will report on further changes in the power supply via its official Telegram channel. This was reported by DTEK.

As a result of yet another massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to backup power from generators.

Ukrainian intelligence has received information that Russia is preparing a new attack. Potential targets include energy infrastructure, bridges across the Dnipro River, and civilian facilities. The Ukrainian Air Force and Armed Forces are already preparing to defend against the attack.

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