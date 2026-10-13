Nearly 72,000 civilians remain in the Donetsk region

There are 71,921 civilians remaining in the territory of Donetsk Oblast controlled by the Ukrainian government, including 3,124 children. The largest number of people live in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk communities.

“There are currently 71,921 people in the region, including 3,124 children… Most of them are in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk communities,” said the head of the regional administration.

According to Vadym Filashkin, since the beginning of October, 43 people have been killed and another 106 civilians wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration noted that Russian troops are increasing the number of strikes on private and municipal property every day. As a result, the security situation in the region is becoming increasingly complicated.

The evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region to safer parts of Ukraine is ongoing.

This was announced on television by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, the zone of mandatory evacuation for children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded in the Donetsk region. The evacuation will be carried out with children accompanied by their parents, guardians, or legal representatives.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there have been no calls for evacuation from the capital at this time, but residents should be prepared for a possible intensification of Russian shelling.

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