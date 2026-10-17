According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, Russian troops carried out 71 airstrikes and dropped 261 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 7,433 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,699 attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions. Ukrainian troops continue to repel Russian advances and inflict losses on them. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated and a command post for their drones.

The following towns in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire: Ulanove, Fotovizh, Sadky, Mala Korchakivka, Rudenok, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Neskuchne, and Khrapivshchyna. Russian forces also carried out an airstrike near Buvalin.

Where fighting continued in northern and eastern Ukraine

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 12 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. Russian troops attacked near Novodmytrivka, Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Bunyachyne, Doroshivka, Neskuchne, Shpyl, Hrafske, Sadky, and Mohrytsia.

In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks. Fighting took place near Staritsa, Mala Vovcha, Chugunivka, and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted to advance in the Kupiansk area. Ukrainian defenders repelled one such attempt.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Lyman, Zarichne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks. Russian forces stormed Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the areas of Ozerne, Piskunivka, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, defenders repelled one attempt by Russian troops to advance near Dibrova.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 battles took place

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the General Staff recorded 18 combat engagements. Russian troops attacked near Kostyantynivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Mykolaipillia, and Novopavlivka.

Ukrainian units continue to repel the enemy’s advance in this sector of the front.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 30 attacks by Russian troops. The enemy attempted to advance near Toretsk, Hruzke, Vilne, Kucherov Yar, Svitle, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Mariivka.

This sector remains one of the most intense on the front line. Russian troops continue to storm Ukrainian positions, attempting to advance in the areas of several settlements.

Fighting in Southern Ukraine

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Komyshuvakha areas.

On the Huliaipole sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Vozdvizhivka, Rivne, Andriivka, Kopaniv, Charivne, and Yegorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders halted seven enemy attempts to advance. Fighting continued near Novoyakovlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Pavlivka, Stepnogorsk, and Plavni.

Ukrainian troops continue to hold their defenses across all sectors of the front and strike at enemy forces and military targets. Information on the situation at the front was released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of Saturday, October 17, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, “Kalibr” missiles, and 332 strike drones. Despite the successful work of air defense forces, dozens of hits were recorded.

On Friday, October 16, Russian terrorist forces lost 1,950 soldiers on the front lines. Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion now stand at 1,562,970 personnel.