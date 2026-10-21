Ukrainian blogger Kirill Akuratny was killed on the front lines

Kirill Soloshenko’s friend Bogdan announced his death on Instagram. According to Bogdan, the tragedy occurred on October 15 while they were carrying out a combat mission. As the soldier’s friend recounted, Kirill shielded his comrade with his own body from a direct hit by a Russian FPV drone. He was 35 years old.

Bogdan dedicated an emotional post to his fallen friend. He admitted that he still cannot believe he is gone and cannot imagine how he will live without him. “Rest in peace, my friend. You were the brightest person I’ve ever known. I still can’t believe you’re no longer with us. It just doesn’t make sense—this can’t be happening. You’re Kiryusha Akuratny! How could this be… You were supposed to live to a ripe old age and be an awesome grandpa with tattoos and cool stories for your grandchildren,” Bogdan wrote.

He also thanked Kirill for their friendship, shared memories, and his defense of Ukraine. According to Bogdan, they celebrated holidays, birthdays, and other important moments in life together. “Thank you for everything; I’m incredibly glad that I had the honor of knowing you personally. I’m glad we spent all the most precious moments together—all the holidays, birthdays, Christmas, and New Year’s, even Valentine’s Day—and you were with us that day, too. I’m sorry if, by any chance, something wasn’t right. I miss you so much,” shared the fallen soldier’s friend.

At the end of the post, Bohdan called Kirill a rock star, the life of the party, a wonderful person, and a loyal son of his homeland. “May your memory live on, hero. Kyrylo Pavlovych Soloshenko. August 5, 1991–October 15, 2026,” he wrote.

What Made Kirill “Akuratny” Memorable

Kirill Soloshenko became known through the Ukrainian YouTube community. He gained the most popularity between 2014 and 2016, when he created his own content and participated in collaborative projects with other popular online creators. Online, he was known by the pseudonym Kirill Akuratny. He was part of the Ukrainian blogging community, which was actively growing during that period.

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Kirill joined the defense of Ukraine. He subsequently continued his service in the military. The news of his death has brought great sorrow to his loved ones and friends, who remember Kirill not only as a blogger but, above all, as a person with whom they shared years of friendship and shared experiences. May the memory of this defender of Ukraine live on. The tragic news was shared by his friend Bohdan on Instagram.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” and later joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife reported his death on October 16.

Roman Maksymiuk, a former midfielder for the national team and Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” was killed in battles for Ukraine’s independence against Russian terrorist forces. His death was confirmed by DNA testing after a year of searching and hoping for his return.