Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. Fourteen people were injured, including four children. Residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, medical facilities, and infrastructure sites were hit.

In Derhachi, a 61-year-old man was wounded. Several other local residents, including children, experienced acute stress reactions. Among them were women aged 54 and 56, girls aged 4 and 9, and boys aged 12 and 13.

In Zlatopol, two women, aged 51 and 55, experienced acute stress reactions. In the village of Khotimlya in the Starosaltivska community, a 60-year-old man was injured, and in the village of Korotych in the Pisochynska community, a 67-year-old woman was injured. Three more people were injured in the village of Myrolyubivka in the Lozivska community. There, two men aged 33 and 52 and a 49-year-old woman suffered burns.

How the Russians Attacked the Region

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours. Specifically, two missile attacks, four “Geran-2” drones, one “Molniya” drone, and four FPV drones were recorded.

In addition, according to regional authorities, the Russians used 81 drones, the type of which has not yet been identified.

Where damage was reported

In Kharkiv itself, part of a medical facility was damaged. In the Kupiansk district, a private home in the village of Nova Oleksandrivka was hit. In the Izium district, two warehouse buildings in Balakliya and a private home in Barvinkove were damaged.

According to the Regional Military Administration’s report, the most damage was recorded in the Kharkiv and Lozova districts. In the Kharkiv district, six private homes and three cars were damaged. A civilian enterprise in Derhachi, a medical facility in the village of Arkhangelivka, a car in the village of Momotove, and railway infrastructure in Merefa were also damaged. In Zlatopol, Lozova District, a civilian enterprise, two apartment buildings, and 15 private homes were damaged. Power lines, two garages, and a post office were also damaged.

Evacuation of Residents

Separately, the Regional Military Administration reported on the operation of a transit evacuation center in Lozova. Over the past 24 hours, it received 119 people. In total, 69,373 people have been registered there since the center began operating.

Thus, Russian attacks over the past day have resulted in injuries to 14 residents of the region, as well as damage to residential buildings, businesses, and critical infrastructure. Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the shelling on November 15.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that were caused by evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian forces launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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