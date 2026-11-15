In the Kyiv region, Russian drones damaged homes, warehouses, and a car dealership

Over the past 24 hours, the effects of a Russian drone attack have been reported in five districts of the Kyiv region. Private homes, cars, warehouses, a car dealership, and a service center were damaged. One person is known to have been injured.

The most damage to private homes was recorded in the Fastiv and Brovary districts. In the Fastiv district, a private home and a car were damaged in the attack. One person was injured. In the Brovary district, Russian drones damaged ten private homes and cars. The regional administration’s report does not specify exactly how many cars were damaged.

The consequences of the attack were also reported in other districts of the region. In the Vyshhorod District, warehouses were damaged, and in the Bila Tserkva District, a private home was damaged. In the Bucha district, businesses were damaged during the attack. There, two car dealership premises and a service center building were damaged.

In total, the effects of the Russian drone attack were reported in five districts of the Kyiv region. The regional military administration reported damage to residential buildings, vehicles, warehouses, and commercial premises, as well as one casualty. This was reported on November 15 by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv region, rescue workers contained a fire at warehouses that broke out as a result of a Russian strike on November 14.

In the past week alone, the Russians have damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The company reported this on its official channels.

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