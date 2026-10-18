In the Lviv region, during a Russian attack, air defense forces shot down a drone over Malehiv, after which a warehouse building at a logistics complex caught fire. In Murovane, debris from a Russian drone damaged two residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured, and the fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished.

In the Lviv region, a logistics complex and two residential buildings were damaged during a Russian attack. In Malehiv, a fire broke out in a warehouse after an enemy drone was shot down, and in Murovane, drone debris damaged private homes. According to him, at around 11:20 a.m., air defense forces shot down a Russian drone over Malehiv. As a result, a logistics complex was damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the warehouse buildings.

“Around 11:20 a.m., our air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over Malehiv. A logistics complex was damaged. A warehouse building is on fire,” Kozytskyi reported. After the fire broke out, firefighters and other emergency services arrived at the scene. Rescue workers worked to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Later, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration reported that the fire in the warehouse building of the logistics complex had been extinguished. “The fire in the warehouse building of the logistics complex in Malehiv has been extinguished. I thank our firefighters for their prompt response,” he said.

In Murovane, drone debris damaged two houses

Another consequence of the Russian attack was recorded in Murovane. According to updated information, at around 10:30 a.m., debris from an enemy drone damaged two residential buildings there. Maksym Kozytskyi also released information about the damage to the homes. At the same time, there were no reports of casualties resulting from the attack at that time.

Thus, as a result of the Russian attack in the Lviv region, a logistics complex in Malehiv and two residential buildings in Murovane were damaged. The fire at the warehouse has already been extinguished, and there is currently no information about any injuries. Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.

On the morning of October 16, Ukrainian air defense shot down three Russian combat drones over the Lviv region. In Dublyany, a man was injured by falling debris. In Murovane, two residential buildings were damaged, and the blast wave shattered windows and doors at a furniture factory and a government building.

In the village of Malehiv in the Lviv region, 11 private homes were damaged on October 13 when a Russian jet-powered drone crashed. A total of 25 local residents were injured; one of the victims remains under medical supervision.

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