The security and socioeconomic situation in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories is deteriorating. Illegal arms trafficking, banditry, and violence are on the rise there, while the standard of living for the local population continues to decline. According to information from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, even in classified reports, Russian authorities acknowledge the risks to their control over the occupied regions.

Moscow cites the illegal trafficking of weapons and explosives, as well as alcohol abuse among Russian military personnel, as among the main problems in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to these assessments, these factors lead to street clashes and mass brawls. In addition, the number of cybercrimes is on the rise.

The situation is further complicated by the embezzlement of funds that the occupation administrations receive from so-called budgets. This weakens control over the occupied regions and exacerbates existing problems.

A further factor contributing to instability is the reduction in funding for the occupation administrations amid economic difficulties in Russia.

The population of the temporarily occupied territories is forced to live under a strict counterintelligence regime. People face a constant threat of violence from the Russian military and repression by law enforcement agencies.

The combination of lawlessness, pressure, and the threat of physical violence intensifies the local population’s negative attitude toward the occupying authorities.

At the same time, socioeconomic conditions in the occupied territories are deteriorating. Among the main problems are a lack of jobs, poverty, the destruction of infrastructure, and shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and basic necessities.

The combination of security and economic problems is accelerating the exodus of the population from the temporarily occupied territories and deepening the crisis faced by local residents, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, voting began in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories for the so-called elections to the Russian State Duma, which Ukraine does not recognize. At the same time, Russian propaganda is spreading stories about alleged high voter turnout at polling stations and attempting to create the impression of “mass support” for the Russian Federation.

Russia is failing to cope with the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupation administrations are unable to keep up with repairs to the water supply systems, which means local residents may be left without a stable water supply as early as this winter.

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