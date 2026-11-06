For the first time, the Defense Forces' ground units carried out more than 30,000 missions in a month

In October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out more than 30,000 logistics and evacuation missions using ground-based robotic systems (GRS) for the first time. A total of 31,398 such missions were recorded during the month.

All ground robot missions were logged into the DELTA combat system and verified by Brave1 specialists.

During the first ten months of the year, the number of tasks carried out by ground robots increased more than fourfold: from 7,511 in January to 31,398 in October.

UAVs perform a variety of tasks. In the most dangerous areas of the front line, ground drones can deliver ammunition, food, and water in place of soldiers. They also evacuate the wounded.

Source: Ministry of Defense.

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