Agents of the “ATESH” guerrilla movement destroyed a transformer at a power substation in Voronezh, cutting off power to a strategic Russian aircraft manufacturing company involved in the production, repairs, and upgrades of Il-76 military transport aircraft.

The sabotage caused serious disruptions in the enterprise’s power supply, which directly affects the logistics and combat readiness of the Russian Armed Forces’ military transport aviation.

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Representatives of the movement emphasized that they are continuing their systematic efforts to neutralize facilities of the aggressor country’s military-industrial complex.

Source: the “ATESH” partisan movement on Telegram.

Agents of the “ATESH” military movement also disabled three railway switch cabinets near the settlements of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility has critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage operation at the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region of Russia. According to their information, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supplies to Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

The “ATESH” movement reported that it had disabled electrical equipment at the “Kamensk” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation. The plant specializes in the production of rocket fuel and is significant to the Russian military-industrial complex.

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