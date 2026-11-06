On November 5, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem arrived in Russia on a visit, where he met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, he referred to the war in Ukraine as “a situation along the western border of the Russian Federation” and offered to act as a mediator in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

During the meeting, the Russian dictator awarded the patriarch the Order of Friendship “for his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation and spiritual ties with Russia.”

During the conversation, Theophilus III expressed his “admiration” for Putin as a “defender of the Orthodox faith.”

“I personally admire you and pray daily for your health, that the Lord may enlighten and inspire you to resolve all the challenges that lie before you,” said Theophilus III.

The patriarch also thanked Putin for his support of Christians in the Middle East and stated that Russia and the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem share special ties.

Separately during the meeting, Theophilus III offered to mediate in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He described the goal of his mission as achieving peace “among brothers who share our common faith.” At the same time, he referred to the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war as a “situation along Russia’s western border.”

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church stated that Russian occupiers are not violating the commandment “Thou shalt not kill.”

The Russian Church declares occupiers killed in the war to be “saints.”

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