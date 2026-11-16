Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian dictator, agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that Russia is allegedly acting “gently” in the war against Ukraine. Earlier, Trump expressed the view that Vladimir Putin is gradually softening his stance on Ukraine.

“There are much tougher options,” the Kremlin spokesman said cynically.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

Peskov stated the conditions under which Russia would agree to a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka.

DeepState refuted Putin’s claims about the occupation of Kostiantynivka.

As a reminder, 148 clashes took place on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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