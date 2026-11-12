Air defense forces shot down 60 of 66 jet-powered drones on the afternoon of November 12

Throughout the day on November 12, Ukraine’s air defense forces neutralized 124 enemy drones and two “Banderole”-type loitering munitions. Nearly all of the jet-powered drones were shot down or neutralized.

“From 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 143 strike UAVs, including 66 jet-powered ones, as well as ‘Gerbera’-type drones and others,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported. According to preliminary data, air defense forces shot down or jammed 124 drones, including 60 jet-powered ones, as well as two “Banderole” drones; combat operations are ongoing, as several drones remain in the country’s airspace.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force.

On November 12, Russian troops launched an attack with two S-8000 missiles (of the “Banderole” type) on the city of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A hit was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

In one of the settlements in Vinnytsia Oblast, a building housing the Taxpayer Service Center was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

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