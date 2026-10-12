US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had allegedly agreed to an immediate “energy truce.” At the same time, Ukrainian authorities reported strikes by the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — on energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv after the US president’s statement. PBS NewsHour reports.

Trump published a brief social media post in which he provided no details of the agreement. He said that the truce had taken effect immediately and urged that it not be violated. Moscow did not immediately comment on the statement.

Report of a strike on Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Trump’s message “good news for everyone” and said Ukraine was ready to refrain from strikes on Russian energy infrastructure provided Moscow demonstrated similar readiness. At the same time, he reported that Russia had launched Shahed drones at Ukraine throughout the day, used guided aerial bombs, and struck energy facilities.

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According to Zelenskyy, a power plant in Kharkiv was attacked in the evening. The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed that the strike occurred after Trump’s post about the energy truce.

Ukraine had proposed a mutual halt to strikes

In an interview with ABC, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv was ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow halted attacks on Ukraine’s energy system. He also called on Trump to send the Kremlin a signal not to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

On September 14, Trump had already said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to strike each other’s energy facilities, but that initiative was not implemented at the time. Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv had proposed various steps toward de-escalation, but, according to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously rejected them.

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