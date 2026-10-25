Russian dictator Vladimir Putin complained about Western sanctions against Russia, calling them “nonsense” and acknowledging their significant impact on the aggressor country.

In comments to Russian propaganda media, the Kremlin leader claimed that foreign companies had allegedly suffered losses due to their withdrawal from the Russian market under pressure from their own governments, and he also assured that he intended to create “favorable conditions” for those Western businesses that continue to operate in Russia. At the same time, Putin publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the restrictions imposed by the international community against the aggressor state.

Source: Putin in comments to Russian propaganda media.

These statements by the Kremlin leader came amid the transfer of a number of foreign companies’ assets in Russia to temporary administration. In September, a corresponding decree by Putin concerned the assets of the Swiss company Nestlé, the American packaging manufacturer Aptar, the German hypermarket chain Metro, the French retailer Auchan, the logistics company FM Logistic, and Leman Pro, which previously operated under the Leroy Merlin brand.

Earlier, Russia nationalized a company involved in the development of the game “World of Tanks.”

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit seeking to transfer to the state a number of assets linked to Konstantin Strukov, the majority owner of Yuzhuralzoloto. He is among the top 100 richest Russians.

As a reminder, Yurevich’s “Makfa,” the largest pasta manufacturer, has come under the control of a “pocket bank” owned by the son of Patrushev, one of Putin’s closest allies.

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