On November 10, a meeting took place at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This marks their sixth face-to-face meeting since the beginning of the year and their eighth in the last 12 months.

During the talks, the Kremlin leader thanked Lukashenko for his assistance in organizing humanitarian exchanges in the context of the war against Ukraine and noted the ongoing contact between the two sides. For his part, Lukashenko thanked Putin for supplying Belarus with modern weapons.

Source: Russian media.

Lukashenko stated that the war in Ukraine could end in the coming months.

Lukashenko stated when Belarus might enter the war against Ukraine.

Lukashenko will send negligent rural workers to perform military-educational labor.

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