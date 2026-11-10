Due to the rising number of war casualties, Russian regions’ budgets are unable to keep up with payments to the families of servicemen. Some regions have already stopped paying compensation, according to Anastasia Kashevarova, a propagandist for the “Solovyov.Live” TV channel.

According to her, the difficult financial situation has forced local authorities to drastically cut payments to the families of fallen servicemen: in some regions of the Russian Federation, the amounts have been reduced tenfold, and in some cases, payments have been canceled entirely. Since financial compensation is the main incentive for most participants in the war against Ukraine, such a reduction will inevitably lead to a decrease in the number of people willing to go to the front.

In St. Petersburg, due to the budget crisis, payments for recruiting soldiers for the war have been cut by nearly nine times.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is rising. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

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