Russia shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region; six people were wounded

Over the past 24 hours leading up to November 1, Russian troops attacked the Sumy region 78 times. Twenty-seven settlements came under fire, and six people were wounded. Residential buildings, vehicles, and railway infrastructure were also damaged.

According to law enforcement officials, shelling was recorded in 27 settlements across the region over the past 24 hours. A total of 78 strikes were counted. In the Sveska community, a 49-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling. A residential building was also damaged there. The highest number of casualties was recorded in the Sumy community. Five people were injured: women aged 61 and 68, as well as men aged 27, 35, and 56.

In this community, Russian strikes damaged an apartment building, vehicles, and railway infrastructure. Specifically, a diesel locomotive, tracks, and a railcar were damaged. Damage to residential buildings was also reported in the Hlukhiv, Buryn, Novoslobodsk, and Mykolaiv communities.

Investigators have opened criminal cases under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war—for all instances of Russian shelling. Law enforcement officials are documenting the consequences of the attacks and continuing their investigations. The Sumy Regional Police reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy using rocket-powered drones and FPV drones guided by fiber-optic cables. Several strikes were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past day, and 12 other people sustained injuries and wounds. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

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