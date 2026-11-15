Over the past day, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,230 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, total Russian personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,622,860 people. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment and over a thousand drones.

According to the General Staff’s estimates, these figures reflect Russian military losses from February 24, 2022, through November 15, 2026. Over the past day, another 2,230 soldiers were added to the total tally.

What Equipment Has the Russian Army Lost?

In addition to personnel, the Ukrainian military continues to destroy the Russian army’s weapons and equipment. As of November 15, the Russian Federation’s total losses in this category, according to the General Staff, are as follows:

tanks — 12,478 units;

armored combat vehicles — 25,784 (+34 in the past 24 hours);

artillery systems — 52,401 (+46);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,274 (+1);

air defense systems — 1,756;

aircraft — 452;

helicopters — 356;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,150 (+10);

operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles — 608,803 (+1,272);

cruise missiles — 5,196;

ships and boats — 35;

submarines — 2;

Vehicles and tankers — 175,158 (+549);

special equipment — 4,906 (+1).

Over the past 24 hours, the greatest increases in losses were recorded for Russian drones, vehicles, and artillery systems. The General Staff also reported the destruction of 34 armored combat vehicles, 10 ground-based robotic systems, one multiple launch rocket system, and one piece of specialized equipment.

The General Staff emphasizes that these figures are approximate. The verification of data on Russian military losses is ongoing. This was reported on November 15 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page.

On Friday, November 13, 243 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines. In particular, nearly 50 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, and Russian occupiers also attempted to break through in the Lyman direction.

Soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information.

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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