According to data released by Rosstat, at least 349 Russian servicemen and mercenaries were killed in Mali between September 2023 and September 2026. A significant portion of the casualties resulted from clashes with Tuareg separatists and Islamist groups. In particular, on July 27, 2024, 70 Russian soldiers and mercenaries were killed during fighting near Tinzauaten, on the border with Algeria. Another 43 people were killed on April 25, 2026, during a joint offensive by the Tuaregs and Islamists on several fronts.

At the same time, the actual number of casualties among the Russian contingent—estimated at approximately 2,500—may be higher. Some deaths are recorded late or are not reflected at all in the documents received.

For example, the statistics for March 2026 do not list any fatalities at all, although losses among the “African Corps” in the Nampala area had previously been reported.

Russian casualties have also been recorded in other African countries. In particular, 30 deaths were recorded in the Central African Republic, where Russian mercenaries are guarding the president. Casualties have also been reported in Libya and Niger, where Russia has expanded its military presence following the withdrawal of Western troops.

This was reported by The Guardian.

A former fighter with the Russian private military company “Wagner,” who is currently being held captive in Ukraine, described the brutal training methods used on Russian mercenaries in Mali. According to him, Russian instructors used captured Africans for tactical medicine training.

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