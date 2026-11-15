Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 28 settlements in the Sumy region 60 times. Seven people were injured as a result of the shelling, including six men and one woman. Residential buildings, a hospital, educational institutions, vehicles, and other civilian facilities sustained damage.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a 26-year-old man was injured in the Hlukhiv community when a Russian drone struck. A private residential building, a farm building, civilian infrastructure facilities, and hospital premises were also damaged there. In the Lebedyn community, a Russian drone struck a residential building. A 61-year-old man was injured. An apartment building, private homes, a civilian infrastructure facility, an educational institution, and vehicles were also damaged.

Two more men were injured in the Chernechchyn community. They are 60 and 53 years old. Following the drone attack, non-residential buildings and agricultural equipment were also damaged there. In the Mykolaiv rural community, a 64-year-old man was injured. In the Krasnopil community, a man and a woman suffered acute stress reactions following a Russian drone strike. A private residential home was damaged there.

Where Else Was Damage Reported

Russian troops attacked the Sumy region using various types of weaponry. They employed artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles, and guided aerial bombs. In the Shostka community, civilian infrastructure, private homes, and apartment buildings were damaged. In the Seredyna-Buda community, some private homes were damaged or destroyed.

In the Okhtyrka community, a non-residential building was damaged. In the Khutir-Mykhailivka community, private homes and apartment buildings were damaged. In the Sumy community, Russian strikes damaged a private home, an educational facility, and vehicles. In the Krasnopil community, aside from a residential building, the Regional Military Administration’s report did not mention any other damage.

In total, Russian shelling affected 28 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours. Seven people were injured, and the damaged facilities included residential buildings, medical and educational institutions, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks on November 15.

In the city of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, strikes by Russian drones cut off electricity, water, and heat supplies. Residents are currently without power, water, or heating.

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of November 12 to the morning of November 13, Russian forces carried out more than 50 strikes on 25 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one person was injured.

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