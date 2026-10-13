The Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv; a strike on a 9-story building was confirmed

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of October 13. The occupiers fired up to four ballistic missiles at the city. There was no warning of the attack.

Kyiv

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a 9-story building was hit in the Desnianskyi district. A fire broke out.

Also in the Desnianskyi district, a warehouse is on fire as a result of the enemy’s attack. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

As a reminder, late on the evening of October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration reportedly warned Ukrainian military leadership that the exchange of intelligence and the supply of weapons could be suspended if Ukraine continued to attack Russian oil refineries. However, Ukraine ceased such strikes after the so-called ceasefire announced by Trump.

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