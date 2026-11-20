As a result of the Russian attack during the night and morning of November 20, key Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Due to the destruction of power grids, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

According to Nekrasov, Russian troops attacked power plants, substations, and electricity transmission and distribution systems.

The power grid will gradually return to normal operation once the damaged networks have been repaired.

As of this morning, some consumers remained without electricity in Kyiv and ten regions of Ukraine. In particular, power outages were reported in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during a briefing on the situation in the power grid.

On the morning of November 20, Russian troops struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack, 41,000 households in the Odesa and Rozdilna districts were temporarily left without power.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage following the Russian strikes on the capital on the night of November 20. According to preliminary data, three people were killed as a result of the attack, 11 others were injured, and one person was evacuated.

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