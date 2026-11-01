Russian attacks left consumers in eight regions without power

As of the morning of November 1, consumers in eight regions of Ukraine are without power due to Russian attacks. The most critical situation regarding electricity supply is in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, where the energy infrastructure has sustained significant damage. Emergency power outages are being implemented in these regions.

Due to Russian strikes on energy facilities, some consumers in the Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions are without power. The most serious power supply issues are currently in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. There, Russian attacks have caused extensive damage to the energy infrastructure. Due to damage to equipment, the transmission of electricity to consumers has been disrupted, forcing energy providers to implement emergency power outages.

“The most difficult situation regarding electricity supply is in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. The energy infrastructure in these regions has suffered extensive damage. Damage to power equipment has disrupted the ability to transmit electricity to consumers. As a result, emergency power outages are being implemented,” the Ministry of Energy stated.

The ministry also emphasizes that repeated Russian strikes are complicating repair efforts. Russian forces are attacking energy facilities, particularly those where restoration work is nearly complete. As a result, power workers are forced to return to the damaged equipment, and the restoration of power supply is delayed. Despite this, repair crews continue to work wherever the security situation allows. Specialists are restoring damaged equipment and trying to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible.

Up-to-date information on power outages and changes to the power supply schedule will be published by regional distribution system operators on their official websites. Consumers are advised to check these sites for updates on the situation in their communities. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

On Sunday, November 1, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv. This was caused by the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and ongoing attacks on the power grid. Energy workers are working to restore damaged equipment, but they can only do so when the security situation allows.

On Sunday, November 1, nearly 100,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity due to Russian attacks. New strikes on energy infrastructure have caused repeated power outages in the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, and Samarivskyi districts. More than 70 emergency crews are working to restore power.

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