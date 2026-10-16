Russian Geran-5 drones could have reached speeds of up to 800 km/h over Ukraine

Observers spotted Russian drones flying over northern Ukraine in a westerly direction at speeds that may have reached 700–800 km/h. This may indicate that the “Geran-5” drones have become faster, though there is no definitive confirmation of this theory.

A post by Falcon Intel on October 16 noted that several drones flying over northern Ukraine toward the western regions were traveling at speeds of up to 700–800 km/h.

On the published map, one of the routes passes through the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. A speed of 760 km/h is indicated near the drone’s location. In another section of the map, a speed of 487 km/h was recorded.

The authors of the post speculate that Russia may have upgraded its long-range “Geran-5” strike drones, increasing their speed.

On January 19, 2026, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published the technical specifications of the Russian “Geran-5” drone on the War&Sanctions portal. According to Ukrainian intelligence, its cruising speed is 450–600 km/h.

Other published specifications of the drone include:

estimated flight range—up to 950 km;

flight duration—about two hours;

maximum takeoff weight—850 kg;

maximum flight altitude—up to 6 km.

The drone is equipped with a Chinese TELEFLY TF-TJ2000A turbojet engine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the design of the “Gerani-5” bears a resemblance to the Iranian Karrar drone.

If these particular drones did indeed reach speeds of 700–800 km/h, this would exceed their previously reported cruising speed. However, additional confirmation is needed to conclude that this is a new variant.

Source: falcon

Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes.

Russian jet drones have reached up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region and damaged a gas station and a resort.

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