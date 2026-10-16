Russian Geran-5 drones could have reached speeds of up to 800 km/h over Ukraine
Observers spotted Russian drones flying over northern Ukraine in a westerly direction at speeds that may have reached 700–800 km/h. This may indicate that the “Geran-5” drones have become faster, though there is no definitive confirmation of this theory.
A post by Falcon Intel on October 16 noted that several drones flying over northern Ukraine toward the western regions were traveling at speeds of up to 700–800 km/h.
On the published map, one of the routes passes through the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. A speed of 760 km/h is indicated near the drone’s location. In another section of the map, a speed of 487 km/h was recorded.
The authors of the post speculate that Russia may have upgraded its long-range “Geran-5” strike drones, increasing their speed.
On January 19, 2026, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published the technical specifications of the Russian “Geran-5” drone on the War&Sanctions portal. According to Ukrainian intelligence, its cruising speed is 450–600 km/h.
Other published specifications of the drone include:
- estimated flight range—up to 950 km;
- flight duration—about two hours;
- maximum takeoff weight—850 kg;
- maximum flight altitude—up to 6 km.
The drone is equipped with a Chinese TELEFLY TF-TJ2000A turbojet engine. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the design of the “Gerani-5” bears a resemblance to the Iranian Karrar drone.
If these particular drones did indeed reach speeds of 700–800 km/h, this would exceed their previously reported cruising speed. However, additional confirmation is needed to conclude that this is a new variant.
Source: falcon
Earlier, Flash explained why Russia is collecting videos of Geran drone strikes.
Russian jet drones have reached up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.
As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region and damaged a gas station and a resort.