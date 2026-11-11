Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast. Changes on the front lines have been observed near Kostiantynivka and the village of Chervone.

According to analysts, Russian invaders have advanced near Kostiantynivka.

In addition, the occupying forces are advancing near the village of Chervone.

This was reported by analysts at DeepState.

Furthermore, Russian occupation forces are advancing near the village of Luhivske in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Changes on the front lines were documented by analysts from the DeepState project.

As a reminder, Russian occupation forces have advanced near the town of Bilytske in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

The enemy has also advanced near the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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