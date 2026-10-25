Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv

On October 25, Russian occupation forces launched a second attack on the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv, striking residential areas.

Details regarding possible damage and casualties are being verified at the site of the strike.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

On the morning of October 25, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones. In the Osnovyanskyi district, an apartment building was damaged, and in the Novobavarskyi district, four cars were damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured as a result of these strikes.

On Saturday, October 24, three men were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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