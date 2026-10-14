The Russian Federation — an aggressor state — launched a missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, which hit Darnytska CHP-4 and a residential building. One person was killed in the strike on the high-rise building, while another 13 were injured, BBC News reports.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that four of the injured are in serious condition. The missile strike on the residential building occurred late on Tuesday evening.

Zelenskyy's statement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that CHP-4, which supplies Kyiv with heat and electricity, was struck by ballistic missiles. According to him, Ukraine did not receive early warning from its partners about ballistic missile launches before the attack.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had supported the energy truce, but Russia was attacking another energy facility and people. It was the second consecutive night that Kyiv came under a missile strike.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on the truce

The attack came two days after US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy truce. Following strikes on Monday night, suggestions emerged that the United States had stopped providing Ukraine with intelligence to track aerial threats.

On Tuesday, Trump denied this and said that the United States was helping Ukraine and sharing intelligence with it. Asked whether Russia had violated the truce, he gave no direct answer, saying that both countries wanted to end the war but did not know how to achieve this.

Darnytska CHP-4 supplies heat and electricity to Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district and part of the Darnytskyi district. It has already been attacked repeatedly during the war. After a separate Russian missile strike in February this year, the CHP sustained significant damage and ceased operations: more than 1,000 residential buildings, as well as 47 schools, 72 kindergartens and 18 medical institutions, were left without heating and hot water.

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