A Russian strike destroyed a children's rehabilitation center in Kremenchuk

During the Russian attack on Kremenchuk on the evening of November 8, a drone struck the “Kolibri” Children’s Center. As a result of the strike and the ensuing fire, the facility—which had been helping children with disabilities for nine years—was completely destroyed. Three apartments and other civilian structures in the city were also damaged, and the number of injured rose to seven.

The Russian drone struck the building directly. A fire then broke out, destroying the center’s premises. The fire engulfed classrooms, therapy rooms, teaching materials, and specialized equipment needed for the children’s rehabilitation. In addition to the center itself, three residential apartments were damaged. In other words, the strike not only hit the place where children attended classes and received assistance but also affected the homes of local residents.

The “Kolibri” Center had been operating in Kremenchuk for nine years. It provided support to children with disabilities and special educational needs. The center’s work covered various stages of a child’s development—from early intervention to preparation for studying in inclusive classrooms at regular schools. At the center, children could undergo rehabilitation, work with specialists, and prepare for socialization. Following the Russian strike, the facility, along with the educational materials and equipment used for this work, were destroyed.

The attack also damaged other civilian facilities in Kremenchuk. According to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, strikes were recorded on an apartment building and a hotel. As of late evening on November 8, the number of people injured as a result of the shelling had risen to seven. Among them was a 16-year-old teenager. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service worked at the sites of the strikes, extinguishing fires and clearing debris. During the emergency rescue operations, they managed to save 15 local residents. The attack and its consequences were reported by the center’s founder, Anna Andrienko, the publication “Poltavshchyna,” and the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Dyakivnych. Anna Andrienko, the founder and director of the nonprofit organization “Inclusion Without Limits,” reported that the center had been destroyed.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescuers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the sites of the strikes have already been extinguished.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, fires broke out at two locations as a result of the Russian drone attack.

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