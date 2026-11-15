Ukrainian intelligence has documented Russian troops preparing for new large-scale attacks; as a result, strengthening air defense will be Ukraine’s key priority at the upcoming “Ramstein” meeting.

“Our priorities are air defense, and our partners need to focus on missiles for the ‘Patriots’ and ‘Nasams.’ The Russian ballistic threat remains very, very serious. There is intelligence indicating that new strikes are being prepared,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an evening address on November 15.

The head of state also noted that Ukraine continues to ramp up drone production and has already shut down more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, while Russian military casualties in October exceeded 50,000 killed and wounded.

Source: Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy described Russia’s tactics of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia is employing a strategy of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

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